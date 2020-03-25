5SOS's Calum Hood Takes The Reigns On Dreamy New Song 'Wildflower'

Getty Images

Keep calm, 5 Seconds of Summer fans — the band's fourth album, CALM, finally arrives this Friday (March 27). To hype us up even more, the Aussie rockers have released yet another new single, and it marks their sunniest and most psychedelic one yet. Prepare to get wrapped up in the dreaminess of "Wildflower."

5SOS bassist Calum Hood takes lead vocals on the new track, which comes with a stop-start animated lyric video featuring — what else? — circles of vibrant wildflowers. "You know you are my favorite fantasy / A fatal love song," Hood sings over flashy '80s synths and guitars. The hook, meanwhile, is left open-ended as he howls, "You're the only one who makes me... / Every time we...". In a tweet, the band said, "This song is a Frankenstein of everything we love about music. We really hope you dig this one."

"Wildflower" is the fifth track we've heard from CALM, following "Easier," "Teeth," "No Shame," and "Old Me." Also on Wednesday, the band announced an exciting (and super timely) partnership with the wellness app Calm. Beginning on Thursday, the app will feature remixes of four songs from the upcoming album, all meant to help fans with meditation and relaxation. The guys said in their announcement, "We hope it helps others as much as mindfulness has helped all of us."