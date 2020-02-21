5SOS's 'Old Me' Is Here, Alongside A Barrage Of Cute Childhood Pics

Getty Images

Believe it or not, 5 Seconds of Summer have been a band for almost a decade — time truly flies! — and with their latest single, the guys are reflecting on their topsy-turvy journey thus far.

On Friday (February 21), the Aussie band released "Old Me," a thoughtful reflection about their youth and everything they went through to become the men they are today. That means, of course, making a ton of mistakes, which Luke Hemmings happily owns up to. "Shout out to the old me and everything he showed me," he sings on the Post Malone-sounding hook. "Had to fuck it up before I really got to know me."

To really up the nostalgia factor, "Old Me" arrived alongside a lyric video comprised of childhood photos of Hemmings, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, and Ashton Irwin. During the song's chorus, the collage of photos transitions into video footage of their early days as a band, when the guys' jeans were much tighter and their hair was much longer. If you're a longtime 5SOS fan, this one will definitely hit home.

In a statement about the new song, Hemmings said, "'Old Me' carries a youthful spirit and follows the narrative of a young person's life growing up, for better or for worse. Every decision we made, whether right or wrong, has led us to the men we are proud to be today. We were thrown into the public eye at a young age and gratefully had each other at a confusing time. Sometimes it's important we look back in order to appreciate the journey we’ve been on together."

"Old Me" is the latest taste of 5SOS's upcoming fourth album, Calm, which arrives on March 27 and features the previously released tracks "No Shame" and "Teeth."