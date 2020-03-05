Lady Gaga's Chromatica Ball Is Heading To 6 Cities Across The Globe

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Lady Gaga fans have been eating well this past week. Not only did the pop icon officially release her new single, "Stupid Love," last Friday (February 28), but days later she announced her sixth studio album, Chromatica, coming April 10. And that's not all. Without even giving her fans time to breathe, the "Shallow" songstress hopped on social media this morning (March 5) to announce a six-date summer tour called the Chromatica Ball.

The pop star's six-city trek will kick off on July 24 in Paris, followed closely by a show in London on July 30. In August, she'll bring the brief tour to Boston, Toronto, and Chicago before wrapping up in New Jersey on August 19.

Inevitably, it didn't take long for Gaga's loyal fan base to express their excitement for her limited run on Twitter. "#CHROMATICA ball hasn't even started selling the tickets and I'm already thinking of what I'm gonna wear to the show." one fan wrote. "Very happy that @ladygaga is bringing the Chromatica Ball to Jersey on a day that doesn't conflict with my wedding because it really would be a shame to cancel the wedding," another person joked.

With only a few dates and cities to choose from, fans are already wondering how and when they can purchase tickets to the can't-miss event of the summer. And don't worry, we have answers. General tickets will go on sale via Live Nation on Friday, March 13 for the Paris, London, and Toronto shows. Tickets for the U.S. concerts will go on sale just a few days later on Monday, March 16. VIP packages for the Chromatica Ball will also be available to purchase.

Want to score tickets to the Chromatica Ball early? If you're a Citi cardmember, you might just be in luck. Cardmembers can register now through Monday, March 9 for the Verified Fan Presale, which will give them access to purchase tickets from Tuesday, March 10 through Thursday, March 12. And just in case you needed more convincing, each North American ticket will include a physical copy of Chromatica, which again, will be out for our listening pleasure on April 10.

It's time to pick out your most colorful and shiny outfits, folks! The Chromatica Ball will be here before we know it.