Challenge Legend Johnny Bananas Plays 20 Questions

Johnny Bananas is about to commemorate a totallly mad ness milestone: TWENTY seasons of The Challenge. Why yes, this calls for a toast!

The six-time champion (aka the record holder of Challenge Ws) will soon attempt to secure his seventh win (lucky number seven?) on Season 35 (premiering tomorrow). But before he does, we're marking this real world impressive feat by having him answer 20 questions -- because all is fair in love, war and Challenges. First, what keeps him coming back to the competition?

"I would say the experiences," he reveals in the video above. "The Challenge has taken me to literally every continent. I've been able to travel to places; I've been able to meet people. Experiences I would never have."

But that's only one reply. Who would be his dream partner? And who was his least favorite partner? Watch Johnny in the video above, and do not miss his big 2-0 Challenge celebration when Total Madness tomorrow at 8/7c!