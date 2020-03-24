Miley Cyrus's Instagram Live Talk Show Now Has A Seriously Catchy Theme Song

(Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

With musicians everywhere turning to creative ways to connect with fans from home in the form of things like performing concerts from home and playing the flute for meditation purposes, it makes sense that Miley Cyrus would be the person to turn her charisma into a talk show. It's called Bright Minded and has already had some episodes air featuring both Demi Lovato and Hailey Bieber. Cyrus has released its catchy theme song so you can learn it and sing along when it airs at the start of each new installment, Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m. PT.

The good news is that you won't have to listen to it endlessly to learn it, even if you want to. At only 30 seconds, the feel-good theme does a good job of preparing you for what Cyrus has in store. "If you want to be bright-minded, there's just one place to go / When you're stuck at home and the time is ticking slow," she happily carols. With its bright and festive accompanying intro clip, you can't help but feel good.

Bright Minded is a cool name for Cyrus's new show that's actually an acronym for the subjects of each episode. Here's what each letter stands for, according to Cyrus herself:

Recently, she's had Lovato on the show to talk about self-care during this global pandemic and also conversed with Bieber about what religion means to her.

For yesterday's (March 23) installment, Cyrus had Ellen DeGeneres, Emily Osment, and social media comedian Rickey Thompson appear on the show. And for today and tomorrow's installments, she's put the schedule up for all to see:

To see the shows past episodes, head over to Cyrus's YouTube channel.

