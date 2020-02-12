Hailey Bieber Officially Became Justin's 'One Less Lonely Girl' At Their Wedding Reception

(LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Justin and Hailey Bieber shocked the world when they got married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018. But about a year later, the in-love couple headed to the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina with family and friends for a slightly bigger, more elaborate celebration. And in the most recent episode of the "Yummy" singer's Seasons docuseries out today (February 12), fans got an inside look at the couple's September 2019 nuptials, from their romantic ceremony to their glamorous reception.

The episode kicked off with Bieber getting ready for the big day, which is something he's looked forward to his whole life. "He's always just been really motivated to have a family," said friend and House of Drew co-founder Ryan Good. "It's always just been about preparing to be a good husband." The episode also showed a special behind-the-scenes moment between the pop star and his dad, in which the two shared an emotional embrace. Ah, weddings. You've gotta love 'em.

From there, the groomsmen gathered to reminisce on the moment Bieber decided to propose. Good revealed that he didn't even believe it at first. "You had just gotten back together," he said. "I thought you were joking." But joking he was not. "She just walked down the stairs and I was just there with a ring and I was shaking," Justin said. "And I was like, 'I've loved you for so long. I can't see myself with anybody else. I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?'"

From there, the pair's wedding day (or second wedding day, rather) was smooth sailing. "We kept it really, really small because it makes it so much more fun," Hailey said. And the proof was in the reception. After sharing a passionate kiss and promising to be by each other's sides forever at the ceremony, the newlyweds headed off to the party, where they celebrated with famous guests from Usher and Jayden Smith to Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster. The celebration also included impromptu moments that the couple will remember forever.

Among those moments were when Bieber performed a song from his upcoming album Changes titled "That's what love is." And like many of the songs that have been released so far, it's an ode to his wife. "Not everything needs to be physical," he said of its meaning. "I love her without even needing to touch her." And as if that wasn't special enough, Hailey topped off the evening by checking off an item on every Belieber's bucket list. "[I] had never been a 'One Less Lonely Girl' that got sang to," she said. "So everybody insisted that I get brought up on stage." What a perfect ending to a perfect day.