Glastonbury's 50th Anniversary Festival Has Been Canceled

This year's Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that's sweeping the world. Founder Michael Eavis and his daughter (and festival organizer) Emily released a statement on Instagram confirming that this year's 50th-anniversary show had been nixed.

"Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th-anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week - and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty - this is now our only viable option," they wrote. "We very much hope that the situation in the U.K. will have improved enormously by the end of June."

Earlier this month, Kendrick Lamar was revealed as Glastonbury's third headliner this year, following both Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney. The five-day festival had sold out of its ticket and coach packages last October in just 27 minutes. There's no word as to if the same lineup will return next year yet, but Michael and Emily are already looking towards then to make their comeback. "Again, we're so sorry that this decision has been made," they wrote. "It was not through choice. But we look forward to welcoming you back to these fields next year and until then, we send our love and support to all of you."

Glastonbury is the latest festival to be canceled or postponed in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic. Yesterday (March 17), Goldenvoice announced that its upcoming Lovers And Friends festival, that was set to kick off in May, has been indefinitely postponed. Along with other festivals like Coachella, Something In The Water, and Dreamville getting similar treatments, it looks like everything will be on hold until the outbreak is contained.

Take a look at the full statement from Glastonbury's organizers up above.