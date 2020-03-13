Every Major Music Event Canceled Because Of The Coronavirus

Getty Images

From Billie Eilish to BTS to Coachella, an updated guide to the tours and events affected by the outbreak

Concerns over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak have dramatically upended what was originally going to be a busy year of music tours and events. With the World Health Organization officially declaring a pandemic this week, more and more major concerts and festivals are being postponed or canceled, from Coachella to BTS and Billie Eilish's tours.

Below, see all of the music-related disruptions tied to COVID-19 fears — and check out our roundup of movies and TV shows affected as well. We will continue to update the list as more inevitable cancellations occur.

Tours

Bille Eilish Getty Images Eilish's Where Do We Go? World Tour, one of the year's most hotly anticipated treks, came to a halt on Thursday after just three shows. The remaining North American dates have been postponed until further notice, with Eilish saying in a statement, "I'm so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. We'll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you."

Live Nation Tours Getty Images Concert promoters Live Nation and AEG have hit pause on all large-scale tours in the U.S. and abroad until April and are asking artists overseas to head home. The schedules will reportedly be reevaluated in April with the hopes of resuming tours in the summer. Affected acts include Eilish, Cher, and Post Malone.

Louis Tomlinson Getty Images Fresh off the release of his debut album Walls, the singer has had to reschedule his European tour after performing just two shows. The dates have now been moved to August.

Miley Cyrus Getty Images Australia's World Tour Bushfire Relief concert was canceled after headliner Cyrus was forced to withdraw due to travel concerns. Lil Nas X and The Veronicas were also set to perform at the now-canceled benefit, originally scheduled for this weekend in Melbourne.

BTS Getty Images The K-pop phenoms were unable to kick off their Map of the Soul Tour in Seoul, due to the outbreak. The band is still set to launch the U.S. leg of the tour at the end of April with a show in California — for now, at least.

Tove Lo Getty Images Tove has rescheduled the remaining European dates on her Sunshine Kitty Tour to September. She tweeted on Thursday, "I have been looking forward to these shows for so long, but it has become unsafe and impossible for all of us to continue as planned."

Green Day Getty Images The rockers were among the first acts to nix several planned shows in places affected by the coronavirus, including Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. No word yet on whether the band will proceed with the next leg of their tour, which is set to take them to Europe.

Khalid Getty Images So much for being a Free Spirit — the singer has had to postpone his tour of Asia because of travel restrictions.

Festivals and Events