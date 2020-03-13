Every Major Music Event Canceled Because Of The Coronavirus

Concerns over the ongoing coronavirus outbreak have dramatically upended what was originally going to be a busy year of music tours and events. With the World Health Organization officially declaring a pandemic this week, more and more major concerts and festivals are being postponed or canceled, from Coachella to BTS and Billie Eilish's tours.
Below, see all of the music-related disruptions tied to COVID-19 fears. We will continue to update the list as more inevitable cancellations occur.
Tours
Bille Eilish
Eilish's Where Do We Go? World Tour, one of the year's most hotly anticipated treks, came to a halt on Thursday after just three shows. The remaining North American dates have been postponed until further notice, with Eilish saying in a statement, "I'm so sad to do this but we need to postpone these dates to keep everyone safe. We'll let you know when they can be rescheduled. Please keep yourselves healthy. I love you."
Live Nation Tours
Concert promoters Live Nation and AEG have hit pause on all large-scale tours in the U.S. and abroad until April and are asking artists overseas to head home. The schedules will reportedly be reevaluated in April with the hopes of resuming tours in the summer. Affected acts include Eilish, Cher, and Post Malone.
Louis Tomlinson
Fresh off the release of his debut album Walls, the singer has had to reschedule his European tour after performing just two shows. The dates have now been moved to August.
Miley Cyrus
Australia's World Tour Bushfire Relief concert was canceled after headliner Cyrus was forced to withdraw due to travel concerns. Lil Nas X and The Veronicas were also set to perform at the now-canceled benefit, originally scheduled for this weekend in Melbourne.
BTS
The K-pop phenoms were unable to kick off their Map of the Soul Tour in Seoul, due to the outbreak. The band is still set to launch the U.S. leg of the tour at the end of April with a show in California — for now, at least.
Tove Lo
Tove has rescheduled the remaining European dates on her Sunshine Kitty Tour to September. She tweeted on Thursday, "I have been looking forward to these shows for so long, but it has become unsafe and impossible for all of us to continue as planned."
Green Day
The rockers were among the first acts to nix several planned shows in places affected by the coronavirus, including Singapore, Seoul, Tokyo, and Hong Kong. No word yet on whether the band will proceed with the next leg of their tour, which is set to take them to Europe.
Khalid
So much for being a Free Spirit — the singer has had to postpone his tour of Asia because of travel restrictions.
Festivals and Events
Coachella and Stagecoach
Indio, California, will be much quieter than usual this spring. Festival organizers announced this week that both Coachella and its sister fest, Stagecoach, have been postponed until October.
South by Southwest
In a major blow to the Austin music community, the 2020 SXSW festival has canceled its entire event for the first time in its 34-year history.
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards
This month's slime-filled KCAs, which was set to be hosted by Chance the Rapper, have been postponed. Nickelodeon announced in a press release, "We will have further information about a new date in the future."
Capitol One JamFest
Taylor Swift was scheduled to headline JamFest in Atlanta on April 5, as part of the 2020 March Madness Music Festival. However, the event was canceled on Thursday, following news that the NCAA basketball tournament is also not happening. Notably, this was Tay's sole concert in the U.S. outside of her Lover Fest performances later this year.
The Juno Awards
The Junos, Canada's most prominent music awards show, will no longer happen, officials announced on Thursday. Shawn Mendes, Alessia Cara, Justin Bieber, and more were up for awards.
Ultra Music Festival
Miami's three-day electronic music festival was scheduled for the weekend of March 20, but has now been "suspended" until next year.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
The Rock Hall has postponed its class of 2020 induction ceremony until later this year. The event was previously set for May 2 in Cleveland, honoring Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G., Depeche Mode, T. Rex, and the Doobie Brothers.
Quavo's Huncho Day on the Nawf
Migos rapper Quavo announced on Instagram that he is canceling his annual celebrity flag football game, originally slated for April 5. "We are disappointed, but feel strongly about doing our part to keep people safe and this virus contained. Thanks for your support and understanding," he wrote.
Lollapalooza Argentina
The festival — originally meant to take place later this month and set to feature headliners Lana Del Rey and Travis Scott — will be postponed until the second half of the year.
Dreamville Festival
J. Cole's second annual Dreamville Festival, originally slated for April 4 in the rapper's native North Carolina, has been postponed until August 29.