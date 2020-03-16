The Met Gala Has Been 'Postponed Indefinitely' In Light Of Coronavirus Fears

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The biggest night in fashion is going on hiatus.

On Monday (March 16), Vogue reported the annual Met Gala has been postponed "indefinitely." The event, which pulls dozens of the biggest names in Hollywood and style to walk the Met's carpeted steps up to the Costume Institute's newest exhibit, typically happens on the first Monday in May — but given that the Centers for Disease Control has recommended that organizations cancel any and all gatherings of more than 50 people, the show simply couldn't go on as planned.

"Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled," Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour wrote on the magazine's website. "In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue."

The Met announced it was closing its doors on Thursday (March 12), per the New York Times. "The Met’s priority is to protect and support our staff, volunteers and visitors," president and chief executive Daniel Weiss said in a statement. He added that the museum is ramping up cleaning protocols. Blair Waldorf's favorite place to eat lunch is set to re-open on April 4.

But even if the Met does re-open its doors, the Gala will have to wait until less drastic times for Rihanna to shut the carpet down or the Kardashian-Jenners to show up in Versace's latest wares. "Because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised over the weekend that there should not be any gatherings of 50 people or more for the next eight weeks, the museum has decided, according to a Met spokesperson, that 'in deference to this guidance, all programs and events through May 15 will be canceled or postponed,' including the gala,'" Vogue reported.

In the meantime, may we suggest a closet tour from our faves to show us what they would have worn? TikTok is waiting.