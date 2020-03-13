(TikTok: @yahomeboiigc/@jackneel/@thisaintjay)

19 TikToks For When The Coronavirus News Becomes Too Much

With growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it's hard to know how to feel. Are you overly concerned? Are you not concerned enough? With a limited amount of information publicly available about the virus, it's easy to get lost somewhere on that spectrum. Fortunately, young people have somewhere to turn when the news starts to feel too heavy: TikTok. And several of the app's users have been utilizing the video platform to provide comic relief during these uncertain and perplexing times.

If you haven't explored the app since the novel coronavirus took over news headlines, prepare yourselves. These TikToks cover everything from the chaos around purchasing toilet paper (we don't get it either) to possibly having to graduate high school through a computer screen. And since so many of us are spending a lot of time at home these days, we've rounded up some TikToks to make your day a little more lighthearted. Enjoy!