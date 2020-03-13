19 TikToks For When The Coronavirus News Becomes Too Much

With growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19, it's hard to know how to feel. Are you overly concerned? Are you not concerned enough? With a limited amount of information publicly available about the virus, it's easy to get lost somewhere on that spectrum. Fortunately, young people have somewhere to turn when the news starts to feel too heavy: TikTok. And several of the app's users have been utilizing the video platform to provide comic relief during these uncertain and perplexing times.
If you haven't explored the app since the novel coronavirus took over news headlines, prepare yourselves. These TikToks cover everything from the chaos around purchasing toilet paper (we don't get it either) to possibly having to graduate high school through a computer screen. And since so many of us are spending a lot of time at home these days, we've rounded up some TikToks to make your day a little more lighthearted. Enjoy!
@ianisuglyy
I will put an end to the corona virus♬ original sound - ianisuglyyy
Sometimes it's tempting to shout into the void and hope that the universe listens. In this TikTok, user @ianisuglyy demands for coronavirus to simply just stop. If only it were that easy...
@gloriagaynor
It only takes :20 seconds to “SURVIVE!”👏💕🎶 ##iWillSurviveChallenge ##fyp ##coronavirus ##handwashing♬ I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor
One of the most important things we can do these days is wash our hands for a full 20 seconds. And for those who aren't scrubbing their hands as often or as long as they should be, music icon Gloria Gaynor is here to help. Together, we will "survive."
@yahomeboiigc
CEO of doing tiktok dances in front of my doctors 😌 ##foryou ##dance ##coronavirus♬ Don't Start Now - Dua Lipa
In the middle of getting tested for COVID-19? Make a TikTok to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now." It can't cure the virus, but it can sure lift your spirits (and ours).
@bringbacktheavocados
it’s finna be Europe circa 1347 all over again😭 ##fyp ##coronavirus ##coronatime ##nyc ##newyork ##foryou ##subway♬ We see each otha WE GOOD - alllblvck
Living in a big city amid the novel coronavirus outbreak is particularly daunting. However, this video, which imagines COVID-19 tag-teaming with New York City's subway rats, is a welcome distraction.
@ana.beeko1
بعيداً عن المزح..اهتموا في نظافة ايديكم والاشياء اللي تستخدموها وعقموا نفسكم كويس واتحصنوا😌😂##coronavirus ##corona ##foryoupage ##كورونا ##معا_ضد_كورونا♬ Go Stupid - Polo G, Stunna 4 Vegas & NLE Choppa feat. Mike WiLL Made-It
It's very easy to feel paranoid after shaking someone's hand or touching a potentially infected surface. And while this TikTok highlights a lot of our fears about COVID-19, it's also a reminder to wash our hands frequently and use hand sanitizer.
@mahoganylox
flexing in 2019 vs 2020 🦠 ##coronavirus♬ The Prowler - Daniel Pemberton
If you thought 2019 was wild, 2020 is shaping up to be even wilder. The proof? While last year's trend was Apple AirPods, this year's trend seems to be... hand sanitizer. Chic!
One of the most frustrating things about the COVID-19 outbreak is that there's a lot of misinformation going around. Luckily, @mikiraiofficial is clearing up the rumors by stating facts and doing a TikTok dance at the same time. Only on this app will you find something like this.
@thisaintjay
I think my germ video caused the Coronavirus 😪 ##comedy ##foryou♬ original sound - penislicker28
As a result of the rapid spread of the virus, flight prices have been shockingly low. But the threat of COVID-19 isn't keeping some people from taking advantage of travel deals. Check out the TikTok above for proof.
@realadamrose
i’ve been preparing for the ##coronavirus for a long time...♬ original sound - itspatman
Many companies are now mandating that employees work from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. But for introverts, working at home means they're in an environment where they can truly thrive. Don't take our word for it. Watch the TikTok.
@tyshonlawrence
My mood about this Coronavirus 😂😂😂😂♬ original sound - tyshonlawrence
"Honestly, take me back to 2019," social media star Tyshon Lawrence said in his recent TikTok rant about COVID-19. "It wasn't that bad of a year. I was just dramatic." Same, Tyshon. Same.
@d.wayne13
2020 is amazing ##corona ##2020 ##fyp ##viral ##lifeathome ##runnin ##coronavirus ##covid19 ##classof2020 ##viral ##memes♬ Graduation March - Holiday Celebration Troupe
With many schools and universities switching to remote classes, students have a lot of extra time on their hands. What are they doing with that time, you ask? Well, @d.wayne13 is imagining a world in which everyone will have to graduate through a computer screen, so there's that.
@jackneel
I’m so lucky guys! ##corona ##toiletpaper ##coronavirus ##coronatime ##coronachallenge ##clawmachine ##coronaviruschallenge♬ Its Corona time - playboierik21
If you're anything like us, you're probably not understanding why people feel the need to purchase a year's supply of toilet paper. Sadly, we may not ever get an answer, but here's a TikTok of a toilet paper-filled claw machine anyway.
If there's any TikTok that'll make you want school to be back in session, it's this one. A remote senior prom — though funny to think about — looks a lot less fun than the real thing.
@olivenooil
It had to be said ##coronatime ##coronavirus ##politicalmeme ##fyp ##writethelyrics ##PlayWithLife ##lgbt♬ original sound - official_kingdcg
The government's response (or lackthereof) to the COVID-19 pandemic may come as a surprise to some, but not to marginalized people who often feel ignored and underrepresented. And while this is actually a very serious issue, TikToker @olivenooil managed to present it to her followers in a pretty comical way.
@coupon_katie
And that’s on Extreme Couponing... 😘 ##coupons ##couponing ##coronavirus♬ Game of Thrones - FAZ
Extreme couponer @coupon_katie doesn't care if you don't understand why she's stocking up on the essentials. In fact, your opinion means nothing to her, which is obvious from this Game of Thrones-inspired TikTok where she's sitting on a throne of toilet paper.
@samthullesen
CORONAVIRUS = SOLVED ##PlayWithLife ##normalpeople ##FYP ##coronavirus @emilythullesen♬ original sound - samthullesen
Did you know that COVID-19 actually got its name from Disney's Monster's Inc.? Well, at least that's what @samthullesen thinks. Check out the wild math equation that led him to that discovery in the TikTok above.
@thetikdoc
I mean is it not kind of how it went tho. ##coronavirus ##coronaupdate♬ Tonight Tonight - Hot Chelle Rae
President Trump may have brushed off the coronavirus threat for a while, and @thetikdoc makes the case he only started paying attention when the stock market took a dive. Anyone else notice that?
@spencewuah
im HOLLERING ##fyp♬ original sound - spencewuah
You know when you mean to say one thing but you wind up saying something completely different? @spencewuah's recent coronavirus TikTok is a perfect example, where he refers to chlamydia as the "powerhouse of the cell." That's the mitochondria, Spence.
With everyone in the world talking about COVID-19 and COVID-19 only, it's easy to feel neglected. But don't worry @tylerfunke, you'll have your time to shine, too.