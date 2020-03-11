Selena Gomez Is Out Here Rocking Rachel Green's Iconic Haircut

(P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)/(NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

If you're looking for some new hair inspo, look no further than Selena Gomez. The "Rare" songstress just debuted a brand new 'do during her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday (March 6), and now her hairstylist — Marissa Marino — has revealed what exactly inspired the bouncy and voluminous look.

Turns out, Marino was partially inspired by the hit '90s sitcom Friends. "Hair inspo was 'The Rachel' meets Goldie Hawn in First Wives Club," Marino wrote alongside a clip of Gomez's interview. "The Rachel" was the iconic hairstyle rocked by Jennifer Aniston's character on the show. And quickly, it became the hairstyle that people would request at their local salons.

Of course, fans of the "Lose You to Love Me" songstress adore her new cut, and they let Marino know it in the comments. "How do you do hair like this?!?" one person wrote. "Do you need to have layers?" Someone else said that "the cut frames her face so gracefully." Honestly, we couldn't agree more.

But Gomez sporting "The Rachel" isn't all that surprising because she's actually a huge fan of the show and of Aniston's character, in general. In fact, when the Aniston interviewed her on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in January, the pop star couldn't help but gush over her and the impact Friends had on her growing up.

"Rachel was my life!" Gomez told the actress. "But what made me so happy is that now people my age and everyone else [are] just obsessed, and it just makes me so happy for you and for the show because it's iconic." Equally as iconic, however, is the "Look At Her Now" singer's personal adaptation of "The Rachel," which has us booking the next available hair appointment as we speak.