Selena Gomez Dances Through Her Heartbreak In The Surprise 'Look At Her Now' Video

Not content with turning our worlds upside down with just one new song this week, Selena Gomez has gone ahead and dropped another fresh tune. Because when she delivers, she really comes through!

Late Wednesday night (October 23), SelGo released "Look At Her Now," an upbeat, danceable track that unabashedly celebrates her post-heartbreak bounce-back. "Of course she was sad, But now she’s glad she dodged a bullet," she sings. "Took a few years to soak up the tears / But look at her now, watch her go."

If "Lose You to Love Me" told the tough part of Sel's breakup in crushing detail, then "Look At Her Now" is her way of assuring fans, and herself, that she's moving on in stunning fashion. And speaking of style, the 27-year-old serves looks on looks on looks in the neon-lit, choreo-heavy video, which was directed by Sophie Muller and shot entirely on an iPhone. This is a return to true pop star form for Gomez, and it's good to see her back and stronger than ever before.

"Look At Her Now" arrives just 24 hours after Gomez released the emotionally naked ballad "Lose You to Love Me." In a statement on YouTube, the singer explained, "I was so excited to release two songs back to back and surprise my fans! It’s a reminder that you can rise no matter what challenges life brings."

She added on Twitter, "And here's my special gift to all of my ride or dies! I created this with Apple especially for you. Y'all have been through it all with me and I thank you for pushing me to be the best."

So, will Gomez go three-for-three tomorrow night? Stay tuned!