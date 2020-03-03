How Many Kids Does Justin Bieber Want? It's Up To Hailey

Getty Images

How many children do newlyweds Justin and Hailey Bieber want to have? That's a good question.

It's one that Justin gave a very respectable answer to when he dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday (March 3) for a rousing game of Burning Questions (via ET). Ellen asked him, as per the segment, how many kids he and Hailey want to have. That's when Justin unleashed this response.

"I think it's up to Hailey because it's her body," Bieber said. The crowd cheered accordingly, because that's definitely the correct answer. In fact, Hailey was the subject of many of Justin's responses throughout the segment – during which you could tell exactly how enamored Justin is with Hailey.

Of course, despite the fact that the two get along swimmingly, Justin did admit to doing a few things that did get on Hailey's nerves (like his mustache), and how he goes around "constantly singing around the house." Two very minor annoyances, except Hailey wasn't the only one not feeling the mustache.

"She likes it, but then there's a point I think... I don't know," Justin said of his singing habit. "I feel like she loves me regardless of anything I do, but I don't know."

Perhaps even more interesting than the fact that sometimes Hailey gets a little annoyed by Justin's singing is the nickname that the pair call each other. Apparently, there are "a bunch of weird things."

"She calls me 'goo goo,' which is kind of weird, but I like it... I do," Justin shared. "She's got me wrapped around her finger pretty much. We're both each other's goo goos. Yeah, it's pretty cute. It's good stuff." Could they be any cuter together?

Of course, back to the point, there's no imminent baby news for Justin and Hailey, but if it does end up happening soon, we know Hailey will be in the driver's seat when it comes to bringing additional children into the picture someday.