Hailey Bieber Explained Why She And Justin Got Married So Quickly

(LISA O'CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

When Justin and Hailey Bieber had their private courthouse wedding in September 2018, many people couldn't understand why they were moving so quickly. The two, after all, had just gotten back together that June after dating briefly in 2016. But alas, the couple went ahead and made things official, a decision they discussed on Episode 7 of the Seasons docuseries, which premiered on Monday (February 10) for YouTube Premium subscribers.

"It was really funny because we got engaged, and we we were like, 'Yeah, we're not in a rush to plan a wedding. We're chilling,'" Hailey explained. But quickly, their plans changed. "We wanted to live together, we wanted to move in together, and we didn't believe in doing that until we were married, so we got legally married."

Though getting married — especially after just a few months of being back together — might sound scary to some, it actually helped them continue to learn and grow together. "Moving in together and living together and getting to share space with each other and just keep learning more about each other just took away all the pressure of the scary part of getting married," Hailey continued. And though they first got married in a civil ceremony, the pair still wanted a celebration. "I didn't want to ever look back and say, 'Oh, I never got to be a bride and get walked down the aisle by my dad,' Hailey explained.

It was also very important to Hailey that, someday, they'd have photos from their wedding to show their kids. So roughly one year later, along with their loved ones and closest friends, the couple headed to the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina for a bigger (but still relatively small) wedding celebration. "We just decided that smaller and intimate was going to be the better situation for the two of us because we wanted people who had been very super involved in the journey and who were still super involved in our life currently," Hailey said.

When it came to planning their nuptials, Hailey wasn't shy about the fact that she did most of it. But don't get it twisted: She was not a bridezilla. "I'm not really a big bridal person." she explained. "I'm not crazy about it. I'm obviously involved in the planning and I know what I want, but I'm not letting the details stress me out." Justin, on the other hand, wasn't very involved at all. "He tried the cakes, he helped pick out color schemes," Hailey said, but truthfully, Justin said it best himself: "I just basically showed up."

For more on Justin and Hailey's wedding planning process, check out the most recent episode of the Seasons docuseries up above.