Harry Styles Shared The Details Of His Scary Knifepoint Robbery: 'My Heart's Pounding'

(Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This past Valentine's Day wasn't very sweet for Harry Styles. As you may have heard, the "Adore You" singer was reportedly robbed at knifepoint in London around midnight. Details regarding the incident have been slim, but on The Howard Stern Show today (March 2), Styles opened up about being followed and getting away from the dangerous situation unscathed.

"Yes, I was robbed on Valentine's Day," Styles confirmed. "That's what you get for being single these days! I should have had other plans." So, what were his plans? Well, it all began on his walk home from a friend's house, when he started to suspect that he was being followed. "I'm five minutes from home, and I kind of see this group of guys who got their hoods up and their faces covered," he recalled. "I was like, 'that's a bit weird.'" Soon enough, he started to hear the "shuffling of feet" behind him. "I cross the street, and they cross the street," he said. "I'm like, 'Oh, fuck's sake, I think I'm about to get robbed.'"

Turns out, the "Watermelon Sugar" crooner was right. "The guys are like, 'Can we talk to you for a minute?' And there's nobody around, my heart's pounding," Styles said. And after being questioned incessantly about if he smokes weed and if he had any on him, the group of guys began insisting that Styles give up some of his other belongings. "He was like, 'What have you got on you?' And they all kind of gathered around me, and I said, 'I haven’t got anything,'" Styles explained.

The scary encounter only escalated from there, and after he was told to "stop fucking around," Styles gave up whatever cash he had in his pocket. Unfortunately, the robbers still weren't satisfied. And after spotting his headphone jack hanging out of his pocket, they demanded that he give up his phone. "I pull out my phone and I'm thinking, 'OK, this is really annoying but I'll wipe it and get a new phone,'" Styles said. "And then the guy's like, 'Unlock your phone,' and the other one pulls his shirt up and he's got a knife sticking in his pants."

Given the fact that personal phones are often full of personal data, Styles wasn't about to oblige. "I just said, 'I'm sorry mate, I can't. I can't unlock my phone.' And the guy's like, 'You got 10 seconds,' and he starts counting them down and I'm like, 'Fuck, am I going to unlock my phone? Am I going to give him my phone?' At one point, the former One Direction star even considered throwing the phone in a nearby pond, but said he "didn't want to piss them off."

Next thing you know, Styles took off running. "Two cars were coming and I felt an opportunity to sprint and run," he said. And after trying (and failing) to stop two separate cars, he began sprinting toward home. "I just turned back toward the little village area where I live," he said. "I just sprinted." And though the trek was made all the more difficult by his "corduroy flair and shoes," he said he "just sprinted, and I guess because they had cash, they ended up turning around."

For more from Styles's interview with Stern, check out the host's SiriusXM channel, Howard 100.