Harry Styles Just Wants To 'Adore You' On His Passionate New Song

With just a week to go until Harry Styles's sophomore album arrives, everyone's favorite kindness-preaching Brit has shared the third taste of what's to come. His new single "Adore You" arrived on Friday (December 6), and rest assured it is not a cover of Miley Cyrus's Bangerz ballad of the same name.

Similar to "Watermelon Sugar," Styles's new tune is a tale of lust and devotion, as he pleads, "Honey, I'd walk through fire for you / Just let me adore you." It must also be noted that, after giving us songs about kiwi and watermelon, Styles continues his apparent fruit fetish by mentioning strawberries and lemons in this latest release. The man just loves his fruit.

In more exciting news, "Adore You" will get the visual treatment very, very soon. Earlier this week, Styles shared a high-concept teaser for the Dave Meyers-directed vid, which drops later on Friday. In it, the singer takes us to the mysterious island of Eroda (it's "Adore" spelled backwards, get it?!), where the whole population sugars from "Resting Fish Face." That is, until a special boy with a mega-watt smile — Harry, duh — enters the world.

"Adore You" follows "Lights Up" and "Watermelon Sugar" as the latest release from Fine Line, the follow-up to Styles's 2017 self-titled debut solo album. The 25-year-old will tour behind the new project with a worldwide trek that kicks off in April 2020 — which should leave you plenty of time to memorize the 12-track album in its entirety after it arrives next week. The countdown is on!