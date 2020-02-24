Sophie Turner's 24th Birthday Included Masks With Her Face On Them

Getty Images

What do you do for your birthday when you're Sophie Turner? You turn up, of course.

Turner just turned 24 on Friday (February 21), and in addition to husband Joe Jonas sharing some seriously heartfelt captions on Instagram about how much he loves his wife, she had a tremendous birthday party with some fun

Jonas took to Instagram with some fun shots of Turner's party, including a peek at her leaning down to take a huge bite out of the corner of her birthday cake, decorated with a throwback image of Sophie herself. She snacked on the photo of her younger self, which her friend Ellie Johnson wrote as a joke on her own Instagram story.

Instagram

"…another cake you’ve ruined for everyone else," she wrote, making light of the situation. Apparently this isn't the first time Sophie has done this, and it's a running joke between her and her friends.

Other party attendees were photographed wearing masks with Sophie's face on them, a hilarious sight to be sure There also happened to be masks with Jonas's face on them as well, weirdly enough.

Instagram

It's clear that Joe and Sophie can't get enough of each other, and this birthday party was evidence of that. Of course, there still hasn't been any kind of official announcement from the pair about whether or not they're actually expecting their first child or not. Rumors began flying about Sophie's potential pregnancy in mid-February. They would be the second Jonas couple following Kevin and Danielle to have children.

However, the pair have remained curiously quiet about the situation. So while the two are partying and living it up, we're still wondering whether Wife Guy Joe Jonas is about to become a father or not. Either way, we can't wait to see what this fun-loving couple does next.