Madelaine Petsch And Travis Mills Call It Quits After 3 Years

Getty Images

'While I’m holding back tears I’m excited to see what you do next'

Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch and boyfriend Travis Mills have gone their separate ways.

Musician Mills took to his personal Instagram on Thursday (February 20) with a heartfelt caption confirming their split. He prefaced his lengthy and emotional look back on their relationship by saying he had rewritten it a few times.

"I’ve had to accept there’s no possible way to capture a love of this scale or its significance to me, in a few paragraphs," he wrote. "That said, I’ll try, because so many of you supported us over the years like a family would. So here it goes."

"Our relationship has been in the public eye for the last 3 years," Mills began. "What’s ironic about my most public relationship is that behind the scenes it was the most non-superficial & grounding experience in my life. While it pains me our journey has come to a close, I mean it when I say I’m so incredibly grateful to have shared the last 3 years with someone as compassionate, smart & wonderful as Madelaine. The personal growth made possible by our time together I wouldn’t trade for anything.⁣⁣⁣⁣:

Mills also spoke on the difficulty between the pair as they faced real-world challenges, far removed from their glamorous lives that it appears they live to the rest of the world.

"Red carpets, parties, photoshoots, TV etc create this alternate reality where we are one-dimensional people, free of real world challenges, kicking our feet up, waiting for the next big job," Mills lamented. "I wish our lives really looked like a google image search of our names. In reality we’re ambitious & hard-working individuals, dealing with rejection, in different states/countries, wondering what the next best move is, trying to see friends/family, take care of our dogs, answering an ocean of e-mails, balancing REAL LIFE & doing it all while being separated by it.⁣⁣⁣⁣"

"I’ve learned so much about myself & life from that unconditional love and support," he said. "While I’m holding back tears I’m excited to see what you do next. I’ll always have your back.⁣⁣⁣⁣"

Petsch and Mills began dating in early 2017, though fans surmised something was afoot when Petsch attended an Oscars after party without Mills and Valentine's Day came and went without the pair saying a word about the other.

But while it looks like the flames of their romance have flickered out, Mills, at least, isn't going to be deleting any photos of their time together any time soon.

"I’m not deleting any of our images, I regret nothing.⁣," he wrote.