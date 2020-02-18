Billie Eilish Demolished That High Note While Singing 'No Time To Die' At The BRITs

Getty Images

Last week, Billie Eilish stunned the world with her dramatic James Bond theme song, "No Time To Die," which was a giant middle finger to anyone who claims she only whisper-sings. And in case you had any doubt, yes, Eilish can 100 percent crush the song's sky-high note while singing live. On Tuesday (February 18), she proved as much when she performed the 007 ballad for the first time at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

Eilish — who sparkled in an all-black ensemble after first rocking plaid on the red carpet — was joined by a few special guests onstage. Her brother and collaborator, Finneas, kicked things off on the piano, with Smiths legend Johnny Marr chiming in on guitar. But the real drama came from acclaimed composer Hans Zimmer, who came with an entire orchestra in tow. Together, they gave Eilish's delicate vocals a spine-chilling arrangement as she hit every — yes, every! — note.

For the record, Charli XCX certainly approved:

A few minutes after her performance, Eilish won her first BRIT award, for Best International Female Solo Artist. Accepting the prize from Spice Girls singer Melanie C, Eilish first thanked her fellow nominees. "Before I say anything… Lizzo, Ariana, Camila, Lana, you're the only reason I exist, so thank you guys. You deserve this."

The 18-year-old then teared up as she thanked the fans in the room for supporting her, especially as she's weathered some recent tough times. "I felt very hated recently and when I was on the stage and I saw you guys all smiling at me, it genuinely made me want to cry," she said. "And I want to cry right now. So thank you."

A bold red carpet look, a show-stopping performance, a big win, and a sweet acceptance speech... now that's how you crush your first BRITs.