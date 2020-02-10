You Star Penn Badgley and Singer Domino Kirke Are Expecting Their First Child Together

(Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

If you haven't finished Season 2 of Netflix thriller You — spoiler alert — Love is pregnant and Joe, portrayed by actor Penn Badgley, is going to be a dad. But the character isn't the only one who's about to be a new father; turns out, Badgley is expecting his first child with singer Domino Kirke. The news was confirmed via a post on Kirke's Instagram today (February 10).

"Pregnancy after loss is whole other thing," Kirke wrote, captioning a photo of her growing baby bump. "After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I've seen and heard it all. It takes everything I've got to detach lovingly from the losses I've been present for and be in my own experience."

Kirke went on to explain that 10 years ago, she knew nothing about pregnancy and childbirth. But a decade later, after accruing experience as a doula, she feels more prepared than ever. "When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community," she wrote. "I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have."

Though this will be Badgley's first child, Kirke is already a mom to her 10-year-old son, Cassius. Still, this pregnancy is teaching her and Badgley a lot about parenthood — and life, in general. "You're already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we've never had to, little one," Kirke wrote. "Thank you."

And don't worry, Badgley's more than ready to step into this new role. In an October 2019 interview with Us Weekly, Kirke gushed over the actor and what a great stepdad he is. "He doesn't have to be 'dad' so he can have more fun with him," she said. "It's really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely unchartered territory for me cause I didn't grow up with one, but … he takes care of him really well."

As for Joe Goldberg's parenting skills? Well, we're just going to have to wait patiently for Season 3 of You to hit Netflix to find out.