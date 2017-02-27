Gossip Girl’s Penn Badgley Is Now A Married Man

Getty Images

Have you ever seen a happier couple?!

Spotted: Penn Badgley putting a ring on it in Brooklyn.

That’s right — the former Gossip Girl star is married, E! News reports. The 30-year-old actor quietly tied the knot with singer Domino Kirke at a Brooklyn courthouse on Monday (February 27).

Badgley and Kirke (who’s the sister of Girls star Jemima Kirke and Mozart in the Jungle actress Lola Kirke) reportedly said their “I do’s” in front of a small group of family and friends. A photo of the happy couple on Instagram shows the beaming bride in a white lace dress and Badgley rocking a sleek navy suit.

Lola posted a pic of the Kirke sisters from the ceremony, writing, “When someone gets married in a courthouse, it's really an open invitation to everyone but the beautiful bride to explore all that fashion has to offer. … Congratulations @dominokirke. We love you.”

Congrats to the happy couple — it's good to see Lonely Boy isn't so lonely anymore.