Bong Joon-Ho And His Parasite Cast Were Squad Goals At The Oscars

Getty Images

They had more fun than anyone on the red carpet

The Oscars are a party best celebrated with your pals, and no one has exemplified that more than the Parasite cast.

At the awards show on Sunday night (February 9), director Bong Joon-Ho rolled deep, posing alongside the primary cast and crew of his twisty, suspenseful drama. Among those accompanying Joon-Ho on the carpet were stars Song Kang-Ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik, Park So-Dam; otherwise known as the beating heart of the South Korean film wowing the world.

Getty Images

Together, the whole gang posed for some frame-worthy photos, took a super smiley selfie, and then shot up some finger guns for an adorable E! News slow-mo video. Behold your faves:

Parasite is nominated for six awards tonight, including Best Picture, Original Screenplay, Directing, Film Editing, Production Design, and International Feature film. Notably, it's the first Korean film to ever receive a Best Picture nod, and Joon-Ho is the first Korean director to be nominated. No matter what happens, the cast appears to be having an absolute blast celebrating their historic nominations — and we're equally happy to witness the ride.