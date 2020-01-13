Getty Images

BongHive rising, 'Joker' can't be stopped, and women are snubbed (again) in the directing category

Here Are Your 2020 Oscar Nominations — See The Full List

BongHive, rise! The 2020 Oscar nominations are here, and we officially live in a world where Korean writer-director Bong Joon-Ho's Parasite is nominated for six Academy Awards. Sadly, it's also a world in which Jennifer Lopez was snubbed for her role in Hustlers and we have to endure another painfully male Best Director category.

And while Bong's Parasite may be an Academy darling — scoring key nominations for Best Director and, most importantly, Best Original Screenplay — it's Todd Phillips controversial Joker that's leading the pack this year with 11 nominations total, including one for actor and frontrunner Joaquin Phoenix. Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Sam Mendes's war epic 1917 aren't far behind with 10 nods apiece.

With all of that in mind, let's take a look at the rest of the 2020 Oscar nominees:

BEST PICTURE

1917

Ford v. Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon-Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Todd Phillips, Joker

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Parasite

1917

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Klaus

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

BEST FILM EDITING

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Parasite

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

BEST MAKEUP & HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

1917

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Parasite

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

1917

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Rocketman

"Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2

"Stand Up" from Harriet

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4

"I'm Standing With You" from Breakthrough

BEST SOUND EDITING

1917

Ford v. Ferrari

Joker

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

1917

Ford v Ferrari

Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood

Joker

Ad Astra

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory

The Edge of Democracy

The Cave

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE

Corpus Christi

Les Miserables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Honeyland

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

Walk Run Cha-Cha

In the Absence

St. Louis Superman

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

A Sister

Brotherhood

Saria

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window