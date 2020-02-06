DaBaby's On Top Of DaGame In New 'Shut Up' Video

(Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

DaBaby has made it clear that 2020 is his, so much so that he dedicates his new video for "Shut Up" to the year itself. Valentine's Day is coming up so, instead of waiting until that day to claim his partner, he's doing it publicly now. Throughout the visual that collects a bunch of footage from his recent adventures, you'll see that DaBaby's name will be everywhere right up to December 31 – and then again next year, too.

"Shut Up" is an electric new release from DaBaby that trades in the flexes for barbs at his detractors and those who question the way that he moves. He also has a couple of things to say to people that want to see him jammed up and creating trouble for himself. Perhaps the biggest bar here comes in the first verse, when DaBaby talks about his feelings towards taking flicks with fans. "You looking for a lawsuit, pulling out your camera / Didn't think I saw you / Had to stop takin' pictures because y'all be in your feelings and I don't like to argue," he raps. He's fed up with the games and he's ready to push on at full throttle without any hindrances.

The accompanying video gives some insight into what it's like to be DaBaby. Sold-out shows with smartphone cameras lit up in the air, causing a public meltdown when he's spotted out in public, and inspirational talks with Diddy are just three things that DaBaby has had happen recently. With the video's promise that he's going to continue going hard, he'll have even more footage to share in his next video.

This is DaBaby's first new music since he dropped his sophomore studio album, Kirk, last September. The LP featured appearances from Nicki Minaj, Chance the Rapper, and more.

Check out "Shut Up" up above.