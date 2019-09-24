DaBaby's New Album Features Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, And More

(JB Lacroix/WireImage)/(Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)/(Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

It feels like a lifetime ago that DaBaby dropped his debut studio album, Baby On Baby, in March. Since then, his megahit "Suge" has went platinum and he became a member of XXL's 2019 Freshman Class. After an eventful summer, it looks like he's dropping his second studio album, Kirk. It's set to come out on September 27 and features a stacked list of features from artists such as Chance The Rapper and Nicki Minaj.

Kirk's cover features a DaBaby picture of the rapper celebrating a birthday with his father. The tracklist itself and its huge list of features feels like the kind of present that you'd receive on your birthday; in addition to Nicki and Chance, there's Migos, Gucci Mane, Lil Baby, Kevin Gates, and more. It's sure to be a massive behemoth of an album if his recently released "Intro" track is any indicator.

DaBaby recently appeared on Lil Nas X's "Panini (Remix)." He also slid across the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon during a performance of Megan The Stallion's "Cash Shit."