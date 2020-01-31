Billie Eilish Wants You To Stop Impersonating Her — Especially If You're Gonna Wear Running Shoes

(Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Billie Eilish is done with the imitators. The "Bad Guy" singer took to her Instagram Stories yesterday (January 30) to ask fans to "please stop" pretending to be her in public. In addition to it being dangerous, it's downright disrespectful — especially if they're not going to complete the look with the pop star's favorite Gucci sneakers.

"Please stop doing this shit," Eilish wrote alongside a photo of someone impersonating her in an oversized neon green outfit, which is the 18-year-old's signature. "It is not safe for you and it is mean to the people who don't know any better," the Grammy Award-winner continued. "You make me look bad."

Instagram/@billieeilish

She's right. Pretending to be a famous celebrity is very unsafe, and not just for the person doing the impersonating. If people are truly convinced, they'll likely flock to get an up-close look, causing absolute mayhem. Plus, if you're not going to get the outfit exactly right, why even bother?

After posting YouTube thumbnails of fans who've impersonated her in public before, Eilish posted to her Stories again to call the person out for swapping her chunky Gucci sneakers for a regular pair of running shoes. "Soooo disrespectful that you'd go out pretending to be me wearing THIS," she wrote.

Instagram/@billieeilish

Soon after Eilish posted her stories, the person responsible came forward to explain themselves and apologize. As it turns out, photographer Jordan Matter hired an acrobat dressed as Eilish for a video shoot, and well, chaos ensued.

"I gathered a crowd and had an acrobat pretending to be Billie do a huge cheer flip, which revealed it was not Billie," Matter wrote on Instagram. I had absolutely no intention of disrespecting Billie. I'm a big fan, like everyone else."

"I've never done a celebrity impersonation video before, but they're pretty common so I thought it would be fun to add my own acrobatic twist," Matter added before explaining that he didn't think anyone would get hurt. "I felt it was completely harmless since at no time in the video are we pretending that she is actually Billie."

Matter closed out his post by explaining that he's since apologized to Billie directly, and that he "will not post the video without their permission." Regardless, we're just happy that no one was seriously injured. And let this be a lesson: Tricking unsuspecting people into thinking you're a famous celebrity simply is not it.