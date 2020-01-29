Dancing Gets Destructive In Tove Lo's Explosive New Video

YouTube

Earlier this month, Tove Lo threw a dance party for one in her raucous "Bikini Porn" video, during which she goes skinny-dipping and takes an awkward Uber ride with FINNEAS. But in her latest visual, for the Sunshine Kitty standout "Are U Gonna Tell Her?," the Swedish pop star cedes the spotlight to a pair of dancers who crank the heat up until things take a (literally) explosive turn.

The Alaska Filmes-directed vid was shot on location in São Paulo, Brazil, and zeroes in on a woman's date with her toxic man. But when she locks eyes with a waiter, a fantasy affair ensues, with the pair recklessly trashing a restaurant in a fit of fiery rage and romance. Tove and Brazilian rapper MC Zaac narrate all the action with their equally intense lyrics: "Our bodies tangled tight in the purple light / We're making love, passed out, we look so damn good tonight," she sings over a pulsating beat. You'll wish all your nights out were as wild as Tove's.

Speaking about the song and her love for Brazil, Tove said in a statement, "Brazil really has a special place in my heart. To be able to shoot this video in Sāo Paolo, with all Brazilian cast and crew was SO amazing! I'm working on my Portuguese :) Director duo ALASKA you are true geniuses and I think this passion drama mini film is SO PERFECT. I'm so grateful to everyone involved in making this hot piece of art."

The "Are U Gonna Tell Her?" video comes after Tove released a double dose of new music earlier this month: the aforementioned "Bikini Porn," and "Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I'm Weak," both co-written and produced by FINNEAS. Expect to see Tove perform all three of those tracks on her impending Sunshine Kitty Tour, which kicks off on February 3. Hopefully her sure-to-be-explosive live show won't ignite any actual fires this time.

Of course, if she keeps on serving looks like this, then who knows what might happen?