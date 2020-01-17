Tove Lo Takes An Awkward Uber Ride With Finneas In 'Bikini Porn' Video

Charlie Twaddle

Name any random place, and there's a good chance Tove Lo has danced there in nothing but a bikini. A dirt road? Yep. The back of a truck? Yep. A drab record store and its adjacent parking lot? Yep, yep. And then there's the gym, the pool, the bar, and everywhere in between. All the wild dancing antics go down in the Swedish star's brand new video, for the aptly titled "Bikini Porn."

"All I do is drink champagne all day, all day, all day / And I dance around my room naked, oh yeah, naked," Tove sings on the upbeat track, which sounds like a very, very early contender for Song of the Summer. She even takes the lyric "Skinny dippin' in the pool with me" and brings it to life in the visual, peeling her top off in an abandoned swimming pool. The vid's real highlight, though, is when she climbs into a car with an Uber driver played by the song's producer, Finneas. Let's just say her backseat dancing might make him a little uncomfortable.

In a statement about the self-described "sexy and weird" vid, Tove said, "This video was very fun and very bizarre to shoot. ... It's sexual at times but also just funny and not every shot is meant to be flattering. Also big shout out to Finneas for doing the best cameo ever!!"

Finneas, meanwhile, gushed, "I've been a fan of Tove Lo since the minute I first heard 'Habits' in 2014. … Bar for bar, she's brilliant and 'Bikini Porn' was exactly the song I dreamed of producing for her."

Tove dropped "Bikini Porn" earlier this week alongside another Finneas-produced track, the slower and more somber "Passion and Pain Taste the Same When I'm Weak." The two new songs come ahead of the February launch of her Sunshine Kitty tour, named after the album she released last year.

The new video also comes after an exciting week for Finneas, Billie Eilish's brother and sole collaborator. The siblings confirmed on Tuesday that they've written the title song for the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time To Die, which Billie will sing. But before we hear that, watch him take the most awkward Uber ride ever in the video above.