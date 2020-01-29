Trinidad James Makes You Want To Slide Across A Stage And Yell 'Hit Me!' With New Song

Jim Spellman/WireImage)

James Brown, the Godfather of Funk, has gotten one hell of an energetic tribute from Trinidad James so jolting and over-the-top that you'd be forgiven for grabbing a microphone and listening to it while gliding across a freshly mopped floor. This rabble-rousing ticket is "Jame$ Woo Woo" and it deserves an exclamation point after the second "Woo" because it's created out of interjections and the kind of yelling that leaves your throat sore the next morning from stretching out your larynx. There's a pathway opened up between the two Jameses, creating a time-traveling, nostalgic, and ridiculously inventive treat for everyone.

Hit me! Hit me! Hit me! Trinidad James's latest sounds like a simplistic refrain with a bold chorus, but it's much more than that. Need a jolt of self-confidence? James wants you to scream that you look good, you feel good, and more. Want to find something to turn up to before you leave for a night of wild partying? Get primed by James prepping you for his own night of fun.

James revealed to Zane Lowe of Beats 1 that the song is inspired by Brown's magical modus operandi and the legend's DNA is what gives the song its explosive energy, recreating the breathless, one-of-a-kind wonder that made him such an icon.

James came into music in 2012 thanks to his viral debut hit "All Gold Everything" and since then has kept up a consistent clip of releasing mixtapes (nine projects in total over the last eight years). Though he signed to Def Jam after the success of "All Gold Everything" in 2012, he left the label two years later.

In 2015, he spoke out about how he feels that record labels treat artists. "They're not giving them a chance to fully develop," he said. "Their songs that are popping, they already popped in the underground and the clubs — that's what the DJs are playing. They're already turnt up. So what they need is just a good investor, not a major label, just a respectful, loyal, worthy investor, somebody who gets what's going on and let them be the label."

James is preparing for a full-length release. Last year, he dropped both "Ugly" and "Playlist" that are set to appear on it. Check out James's "Jame$ Woo Woo" up above and celebrate funk!