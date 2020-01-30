She sat down with Dr. Drew to address her decision

'I Wasn't Okay': Kortni Opens Up About Her Early Exit On MTV Floribama Shore

Kortni departed MTV Floribama Shore to "get some help" due to high anxiety and "so much going on" during tonight's episode.

Now, the cast member, who missed a significant amount of time in St. Pete Beach for tonsil surgery before her exit, is opening up about her decision to Dr. Drew. But first: She addressed the incident in the van, where she broke down about her personal history.

"I thought I had been rock bottom before, but that was an all-time low," she reveals in the video above. "After the cameras were off, I was talking about sexual assault that happened to me and how I wasn't okay."

Kortni continues that she had never told anyone about this painful subject, which took place when she was 16 years old.

"I'm so sorry," Dr. Drew tells Kortni, to which she tearfully responds, "It's okay."

Watch Kortni and Dr. Drew's entire conversation. If you or someone you know are struggling emotionally, visit halfofus.com for resources and support or to ask for help, call RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.