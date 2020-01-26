Billie Eilish Serves Reptilian Glam With Long, Gucci-Branded Nails

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Billie Eilish has officially arrived at the 62nd Grammy Awards, and when we say you can't miss her, we're not lying. The "Bad Guy" singer stepped onto the carpet today (January 26) wearing head-to-toe Gucci. And with her signature neon green, the six-time Grammy nominee is looking positively reptilian — in the coolest way, of course.

Though she kept with the same style and silhouette that we all know and love, Eilish's look for tonight's ceremony is certainly elevated. She leveled up this all-Gucci outfit with matching gloves, a Gucci face mask, puffy sleeves, and perhaps most importantly, long, Gucci-monogram nails that Twitter simply can't stop talking about.

"Gucci @gucci right through to the nails," one fan tweeted. "3 words: Billie Eilish's Nails," someone else wrote. Well, they're not wrong! Eilish's nails certainly showed up tonight, and hopefully they'll help her hold all the awards that she could potentially win this evening.

Already, the "Everything I Wanted" singer is leaving music's biggest night a winner. Eilish is taking home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut LP, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. She's also nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance and all of the "Big Four" categories, including Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year.

Regardless of how many awards the 18-year-old pop star leaves with, she'll never forget the night she won her first-ever Grammy. Plus, she did it while serving us all reptilian realness. What an icon!