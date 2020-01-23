Justin Bieber's Mustache Is Back And Fans Have Feelings

Getty Images

When celebrities change their hair, be it facial or the hair on their head, it can be hard for fans to cope.

Justin Bieber is known for his drastic style changes over the years, like his latest short pink haircut, dreads, and the many other alterations he's made to his look over the years. But there's one part of his style that's made a resurgence lately that has fans questioning his taste: his mustache.

Bieber first introduced the world to his 'stache in early January, when he debuted an Instagram clip featuring friends dancing along to his new single "Yummy" on tables, in the club, and while getting ice cream.

That was just the beginning for Justin's 'stache. It's made a comeback lately, as the Biebs has been posting several new photos of him rocking the same look over and over again. Whether it's on a poster for his new YouTube docuseries or while he's lounging with his wife Hailey, he's proudly rocking that facial hair.

Beliebers aren't sure whether they're into the look or if the Biebs should go ahead and shave it off. As usual, they took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the matter.

As it's more than evident, some folks are practically begging Bieber to shave it off. Others don't mind it as much. In the end, though, it's just hair so...maybe we can just let the Biebs decide what he wants to do with his face at this point.

Justin's living his best life out here, with a new single and plenty going on professionally, so he's probably got a lot more to worry about than the type of facial hair he's rocking. In the meantime, we can't wait to hear what kind of new music he has cooking.