Map Of The World: BTS Are Going On Tour This Spring And Summer

BTS aren't only preparing to release a new album, Map of the Soul: 7. They're also planning to break out their maps of the world with the recent announcement that they're going on a new world tour. The 18-date trek takes the world's biggest K-pop group through North America, Europe, South Korea, and Japan. Tickets go on sale on February 7 at 3 p.m. local time, so be ready.

The Map of the Soul tour kicks off in Seoul, South Korea for four shows at the Olympic Stadium starting on April 11 and wrapping up on April 19. The trek ends right before fall on September 2 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. On June 13 and 14, there's a question mark on the tour poster, seemingly revealing a mystery location that's yet to be filled. Who knows where it'll be, but keep your fingers crossed that it'll be a city near you if you can't make it to any of the other dates.

BTS's tour reveal comes just days after they released the first single for Map of the Soul: 7, "Black Swan." Their new LP is scheduled to drop on February 21. It's about time! The world's been hungry since the release of Map of the Soul: Persona last April – even following collaborations with artists like Charli XCX and Zara Larsson.

Take a look at BTS's official tour poster up above.