Surprise: BTS's Next Album Is Coming Extremely Soon

'Map Of The Soul : 7' will be here shortly after Valentine's Day

BTS are back. You read that right. They've announced today (January 7) that their next album, Map Of The Soul : 7 will be out on February 21. It's a week after Valentine's Day, so you'll have the money to spend after depleting your pockets to impress your partner if you have one.

The hottest group in the world announced the news through their BTS Weverse community, connecting directly to fans to let them know that they'll have some fresh music right around the corner. It's been a long ten months since Map Of The Soul : Persona dropped last April. Fans are salivating at the mouths.

Though they haven't released another project since Map Of The Soul : Persona, BTS's members have been collaborating with other artists, drip-feeding their mesmerizing voices to fanbases around the world. They collaborated with Charli XCX for "Dream Glow" that appears on the mobile game BTS World and they also connected with Zara Larsson for "Brand New Day." RM released a compelling rendition of Lil Nas X's viral "Old Town Road" hit as "Seoul Town Road" in July.

In August, BTS took home the first-ever VMA for Best K-Pop. That same month, their Bring The Soul: The Movie broke event cinema records with 2.55 million tickets sold across 112 territories around the world.

