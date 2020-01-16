Missy Elliott Is A Doo-Wop, Disco, And Punk Icon In Her 'Why I Still Love You' Video

Atlantic Records

2019 was a stellar year for Missy Elliott, who dropped her ICONOLOGY EP just before receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the VMAs and celebrating with a career-spanning performance. Now, Missy is bringing her icon status into the new decade with her latest top-notch visual, for the ICONOLOGY standout "Why I Still Love You."

The clip — which Elliott directed along with Derek Blanks — opens on a wide-eyed, tracksuit-wearing girl wandering a museum of all things Missy. We're then transported into three different eras of Elliott: first she leads a Shirelles-esque girl group in the '60s, then she's a disco queen in the '70s, and finally, she rocks a mohawk and studs for her '80s punk rock debut. There's even a cute twist ending, some ace acting from Missy, and a cameo from Monica, who recites the legend of Missy and The Demeanors. Get schooled in the video below.

The "Why I Still Love You" video follows Thursday morning's announcement that Elliott will headline the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York this summer. She'll be hitting the stage alongside Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Solange, Miley Cyrus, and more.

With Thursday also marking what would have been Aaliyah's 41st birthday, Missy took the opportunity to celebrate her late friend's legacy. She tweeted, "#HappyBDayAaliyah you are still inspiring people! Your edgyness & smooth dancing SO EFFORTLESS your UNIQUENESS & STYLE unmatched. MUSICALLY your songs will 4EVER be NEXT LEVEL! RIP babygal 4Ever Loved."