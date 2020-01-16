Carly Rae Jepsen, Miley Cyrus, Vampire Weekend — This Year's Governor's Ball Is Stacked

Getty Images

New Yorkers and out-of-towners, this summer, it'll be time to descend to Randall's Island Park again from June 5 to June 7. The Governor's Ball music festival is back with an expansive, multi-genre behemoth of a lineup. Miley Cyrus, Carly Rae Jepsen, Vampire Weekend, are just three of its 60+ performers. Packed in this list of artists is just about everyone that you can think of.

When we say there's something for everyone, we really mean it. If you're looking for R & B music representative of today and yesterday, you'll find artists like H.E.R., Solange, the legendary Missy Elliott, Summer Walker, and Swae Lee, depending on who you ask since he's a rapper, but really loves to sing. If you're looking for soft, psychedelic pop, you'll find the Kevin Parker-led Tame Impala that's as sonically huge as eight groups in one. Of course, if you'd like something a little smoother, warmer, and more heartfelt, there's Alessia Cara, Ellie Goulding, and more.

This year's Governor Ball also includes a lot for fans of rap music. Danny Brown, Dominic Fike, YBN Cordae, rising rap group 99 Neighbors, and more are all on the bill. Guitarist Steve Lacy, power-pop group Charly Bliss, and so many others like singers Sasha Sloan and Frankie Cosmos, will also appear. It's best to do your Googles to figure out who you do and don't know, that way you can familiarize yourself with all of these awesome acts.

This year, there's a new age policy that requires attendees under 18 years of age to come with an adult who's at least 21. Tickets go on sale on January 17 at 12 PM EST so prepare accordingly.

Take a look at the full lineup for The Governor's Ball this year up above.