Taylor Swift's New Documentary Is Coming To Netflix This Month

Taylor Swift's new documentary, Miss Americana, finally has a concrete release date. It's set to come to Netflix on January 31, a week after it premieres at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23. After a brief period in December where both Swift and fans were unsure if it would come out, it's now set to arrive very soon.

Miss Americana, directed by Lana Wilson, looks at Swift's career and is "a raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice," according to a statement.

The release of the movie was recently thought to be in limbo due to Swift's feud with Scooter Braun and Big Machine's Scott Borchetta. Last November, Swift shared a note on Twitter, captioned "Don't know what to do," in which she accused both Braun and Borchetta of stopping her from performing some of her old, pre-Lover songs at the American Music Awards. She also alleged that they were working to block her from using her old music for the documentary too.

Later that month, Big Machine announced that a licensing agreement had been approved, enabling Swift to perform her songs at the AMAs, and Braun posted that he wanted to 'come together' with Swift and work out their disagreements. In December, older songs for the documentary were reportedly cleared for use.