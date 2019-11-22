Scooter Braun Publicly Asks To 'Come Together' With Taylor Swift In Open Letter

(Rick Diamond/Getty Images)/( Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It's been just over a week since Taylor Swift called out Big Machine founder Scott Borchetta and the label's current owner, Scooter Braun, for allegedly declining her request to perform some of her old hits at the American Music Awards this Sunday (November 24). And now, Braun's sharing an open letter he wrote to the singer, asking publicly for the opportunity to sit down and reach a solution — together.

"This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn't participate in a social media war," he wrote after addressing the situation at the 2019 Entertainment Industry Conference on Thursday (November 21), co-sponsored by Variety and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. "However I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children." Needless to say, Braun had a change of heart.

Braun explained while he understood it was likely not Swift's intention to make his family feel unsafe, his letter did urge the singer to understand that her words "carry a tremendous amount of weight" and that her statement from last week could've been "interpreted by some in different ways." Still, his main focus seemed to be getting Swift to sit down with him and fix what's broken.

"To be frank I was shocked and disheartened to hear that my presence in the Big Machine deal caused you so much pain as the handful of times we have actually met I have always remembered them to be pleasant and respectful," Braun wrote. "Knowing what I know now all I have wanted to do is rectify the situation." Braun also said that he's "open to ALL possibilities," though it's unclear whether that means he's willing to cut a deal with Swift regarding her back catalog, which he currently owns.

"My attempts and calls to have an open discussion with you over the last 6 months have all been rejected," he added. "While some on your team and many of our mutual friends have tried to get you to the table, all have had no luck." Braun also said that it feels as if Swift has "no interest in ever resolving the conflict" at all. But now that it's become a safety concern, Braun feels he has "no choice" but to very publicly ask that they "come together" to at least try and resolve their issues. "I have tried repeatedly through your representative to achieve a solution but unfortunately here we are," he said. "This game of telephone isn’t working."

Though Braun "respectfully disagrees" with Swift's statement, he also wanted to take a moment in his letter to make his position clear. "No artist should ever feel cornered or bullied," he said. "I have spent my entire career in service of creatives and artists, never the other way around." He also wanted to make it clear that the pop star is free to perform whatever songs from her catalog that she would like at the AMAs. "I have never and would never say otherwise," he wrote. "You do not need anyone's permission to do so legally but I am stating it here clearly and publicly so there is no more debate or confusion."

In terms of reaching a solution, Braun said that he's ready whenever Swift is. "I will make myself available whenever works for you," he wrote. But still, he's unsure of the singer's willingness to set their differences aside. "Many have told me that a meeting will never happen as this is not about truth or resolution but instead a narrative for you," he said. "I am hopeful that is not the case." And in the event that she decides to continue making public statements, Braun said that he hopes "nobody gets seriously hurt in the process. I continue to wish you the best and hope we can resolve this."