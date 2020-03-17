I Do (Again): Catelynn And Tyler Officially Recommitted To Their Teen Mom OG Marriage

Catelynn wanted to do something extra special for her wedding anniversary on tonight's Teen Mom OG premiere -- so she surprised Tyler with a trip to Hawaii. The very location where they spent their honeymoon back in November 2015.

"We're going to Maui!" Tyler gushed when he learned of his wife's romantic gesture, while she added it was "time" for her to plan something for her longtime sweetheart.

But there was more: Cate also arranged for a recommitment ceremony with a Hawaiian officiant. And Tyler did not expect it one bit (even though they were both donning white).

"Oh wow, okay!" Tyler stated, as the officiant explained what was about to take place.

The lovebirds were instructed to each blow into a stone and release "anything you've been holding on to, anything from the past." Then, Cate and Ty were told to throw the stones into the Pacific Ocean. And before this release, past footage of their incredibly tough times rolled -- reminding viewers of all these two have endured and overcome.

"By the laws of the state of Hawaii, I now pronounce you Maui'ed," the officiant told the pair. "Tyler, you may now kiss your wife."

They re-sealed their union with a smooch -- while Tyler gushed, "This is crazy!"

Catelynn and Tyler are the sole 16 and Pregnant Season 1 couple to remain together -- and to keep watching their joint journey, don't miss Teen Mom OG every Tuesday at 8/7c.