Lil Uzi Vert Teaches The World How To Do His Dance In Official 'Futsal Shuffle' Video

Have you figured out how to do it yet?

Lil Uzi Vert has released his foot-shuffling and heart rate-rising video for "Futsal Shuffle." You know the dance that's designed to make you trip and embarrass yourself at a school dance? That one. With a perfect look at each of the dance's steps and how they cohesively come together into a smooth fit of flying feet, it's the best way to learn how to do the infectious move that's sure to take over this year. Lil Uzi Vert is your teacher today. It's time to learn how to do the Futsal Shuffle once and for all.

The music video for "Futsal Shuffle" is about the dance and that's it. Flanked by a friend on each side, Lil Uzi Vert dances in an empty warehouse. He jumps into place before flinging his legs around like he's tap dancing for the entire three minutes, sometimes ceding camera time to people around and inside the locale who are putting their own funky twist on the Futsal Shuffle. When he does this, he toys with the camera's slow-mo effects to show how complicated the moves can be.

But the real star here is Uzi's legs. From Futsal Shuffling to doing breakdancing moves, Lil Uzi Vert wants you to know that he's one of the best dancers that you've ever seen. Pretty soon, everyone's going to be trying to do the Futsal Shuffle. How good you can do it though, depends on your coordination and how well you can study this video.

Check out Lil Uzi Vert's new "Futsal Shuffle" video up above.