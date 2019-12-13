We Try To Teach You How To Do Lil Uzi Vert's 'Futsal Shuffle 2020'

(SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

His new song comes with a dance that's hard to describe. So we tried our best!

Lil Uzi Vert's "Futsal Shuffle 2020" is finally here. You know the awesome track that he previewed in his epic foot-sliding Triller clip? That one. The dance in that clip was also the "Futsal Shuffle," his newest dance that he believes is going to dominate next year.

So there you have it: a new song from Lil Uzi Vert, a new set of moves to hit on the dance floor, and finally, the hope that Eternal Atake is now on the road to being released. We can surely Futsal Shuffle to that.

"Futsal Shuffle 2020" is made up of neon, lasers, and static electricity. Lil Uzi Vert lays on bar after bar of financial flex on top of the high-octane instrumental that practically bleeds futuristic synths. The rapper is in rare form here, taking great care to drop every rap reference to money that he could possibly think of over the course of two verses; he's got checks, guap, blue cheddar, moolah, Prada sweatsuits... the list goes on. Laughing to the bank has never sounded so giddy.

So now, we come to the dance. Just how do you do it exactly? The video above looks like it centers the entire thing around running in place. You're going to run, then take a step to the left. Then return. Run, take a step to the right. Then return. Run forward, jump in place with your legs open. Then repeat.

Or at least that's what it looks like. You'll want to really study this video to figure out exactly what he's doing.

In November, Lil Uzi Vert dropped "Reply" with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Earlier in the year, Lil Uzi Vert released "Free Uzi," "That's A Rack," and "Sanguine Paradise.

Check out Lil Uzi Vert's "Futsal Shuffle 2020" up above. Get ready to break out this dance at a moment's notice too.