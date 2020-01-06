Patricia Arquette Accidentally Clobbered Joey King With Her Golden Globe

Getty Images

Patricia Arquette won a Golden Globe on Sunday (December 5) for her work on The Act, and Joey King won a thwack on the forehead from it.

How did that accidental smack go down? Well, what had happened was...oh, we'll just let King tell the story in photos first. It looked like a particularly nasty bump, if we're being honest. Just know it was totally on accident and the result of some innocent partying from the two actresses, who have become particularly close since acting opposite each other on The Act.

"Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette," King tweeted, alongside two very painful-looking welts on her forehead: one with makeup and outfit still on, and one from what appears to be the next morning.

Arquette replied to King's photographic evidence of the incident with a sweet tweet of her own.

"What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I'm so sorry sweetest one!"

Here's what's went down: The "elevator" in question was part of an InStyle event that involved celebrities hanging out in an elevator after arriving at their floor. King and Arquette posed together for theirs, with King making it rain dollars from the side of the door, and Arquette clad in a prop viking hat and gown. Right as the elevator doors close, Arquette accidentally bonks King in the forehead at the end of the clip. Ouch.

But accidental smacks aside, it's great to see the two taking the accident in stride. Hopefully the swelling on King's welt ends up going down further soon. How many of us can say we've been knocked in the head by Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe, though? Dare we say we're almost jealous?