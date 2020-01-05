Patricia Arquette Gets Real At The Golden Globes: 'The Continent Of Australia Is On Fire'

Getty Images

On Sunday night (January 5), Patricia Arquette took home the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a TV Series. She was recognized for her work in the role of Dee Dee Blanchard, the overprotective mother of Joey King's Gypsy Blanchard on Hulu's The Act, beating out Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies, Helen Bonham Carter in The Crown, Emily Watson Chernobyl, and Toni Collette in Unbelievable.

And yet when she hit the stage to accept the statue, Arquette used her platform to point at the larger world outside the grand Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. "I'm so grateful to be here and celebrate this," she said, "but also I know tonight, January 5, 2020, we're not gonna look back on this night in the history books."

"We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America, a president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs including cultural sites," she continued, referencing President Trump's incendiary messages he shared earlier in the day. "Young people risking their lives traveling across the world. People not knowing if bombs are gonna drop on their kids' heads. And the continent of Australia on fire."

"So while I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world," Arquette concluded. "For our kids and their kids, we have to vote in 2020 and we have to beg and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020."

Arquette has made several impassioned speeches at awards shows in the past. In 2015, as she accepted the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for Boyhood, she called for equal pay for women. "To every woman who gave birth to every taxpayer and citizen of this nation, we have fought for everybody else's equal rights. It's our time to have wage equality once and for all, and equal rights for women in the united states of America!"

And last fall, onstage at the 2019 Emmys to accept her statue for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (also for The Act), she spoke out for trans rights on behalf of her deceased sister Alexis. "I'm in morning every day of my life, Alexis, and I will be the rest of my life for you until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted," she said, "and give them jobs. They're human beings. Let's give them jobs."

Arquette has also spoken out against the president on her own Twitter account. "Impeached @realDonaldTrump who blocked witnesses from testifying & obstructed Justice by withholding and redacting documents to Congress has now taken military action without consulting Congress," she tweeted earlier today. "Got it. No rules for the little King."

