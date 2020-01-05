Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood Wins Top Comedy Prize At The Golden Globes

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood has taken home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy, the film’s third win of the night. (It also snagged awards for Best Screenplay for writer and director Quentin Tarantino and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt.) Once is the first of Tarantino's nine films to take home a Best Picture Golden Globe.

Tarantino ceded the stage at the Beverly Hilton — just miles away from where the film’s story took place — to producer David Heyman, who accepted the honor. “So Quentin is nothing if unpredictable. A few seconds ago he told me I was going to speak,” Heyman said as he took the stage.

He went on to quickly thank all involved in the making of the film before spotlighting the “maestro,” Tarantino. “Before I saw the film [Tarantino] said, ‘I want you to have such a good time on this film that the next one is going to be miserable.’ He wasn’t wrong,” Heyman quipped, ending the acceptance speech that was as brief as Once’s 160-minute runtime was long.

Competition in the category was, as per usual, pretty stiff. Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name served as a beautiful comeback vehicle for Eddie Murphy, who has appeared sparingly in films over the past decade. (His recent return to SNL to promote the movie was a bonafide triumph.) JoJo Rabbit put Taika Waititi’s unique sense of humor center-stage — the very humor that helped revamp the Thor movies with 2017’s Ragnarok — with him writing, directing, and acting in the film, which was set in Nazi-occupied Germany. Murder-mystery Knives Out became an internet darling thanks to an impressible ensemble cast, and Chris Evans’s cable-knit sweater. And the Elton John retrospective Rocketman felt like 2019’s response to 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody, which took home last year’s Globe for Best Motion Picture in the Drama category.

But the HFPA couldn’t resist the very Tarantino take on the Manson murders — or what the Manson murders could have been, if only Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth had been around — exactly 50 years after the deadly events took place.

If Tarantino is hoping to go out on a high note, this first major win of awards season could be a good sign for the director, who has stoked speculation that his ninth film just might be his last. For years, the auteur has stuck to his plan to make 10 movies before retiring from the biz, but ever since Hollywood’s release, he’s been feeling pretty satisfied with his contributions to the film industry. He’s even walked back on plans to work on a new Star Trek movie, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “In a strange way, it seems like this movie, Hollywood, would be my last. So, I’ve kind of taken the pressure off myself to make that last big voilà kind of statement. I mean to such a degree there was a moment when I was writing and went, ‘Should I do this now? Should I do something else? Is this the 10th one?’ No, no, don’t stop the planets from aligning, what are you, Galactus? If the Earth is saying do it, do it.”

Well, looks like he really did it.