Brad Pitt Says He Would Have Shared The Titanic Door With Leonardo DiCaprio

If you've ever wondered where Brad Pitt stands on the great Titanic debate, then today is your lucky day.

While accepting the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood the actor made sure to thank his good friend and co-star "LDC" for being a generous scene partner. He then, completely unprompted, said, "I would have shared the raft." The raft in question is the infamous door that saves Rose's life in the 1997 film Titanic — the door that she did not share with her lover Jack, played by DiCaprio.

The question of whether Jack could have fit on the door alongside Rose has waged countless debates in the decades since the Oscar-winning blockbuster's release. DiCaprio himself even weighed in on the internet controversy last year while promoting Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, telling MTV News, "No comment," with a laugh.

However, Pitt stands firmly on the side of popular consensus. There's no way he would have let DiCaprio sink in the icy Atlantic waters. He would have made room on that door!

The actor also took the time to take a jab at his tabloid persona ("I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating"), but before he left the stage with his Globe, he made one simple plea: "If you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, take it. I think we need it."

I would also like to add that if you see a chance to be kind to someone tomorrow, let them kindly know that there was room for Jack on the door.