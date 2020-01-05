This Animated Film Pulled Off A Major Disney Upset At The Golden Globes

LAIKA/Annapurna Pictures

Between Frozen 2, The Lion King, and Toy Story 4, Disney had a lot of opportunities to take home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture: Animated. But if you generally like to root for the underdog, you'll be pleased to know that Disney and its subsidiary Pixar did not earn the coveted trophy this year. Instead, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association deemed Missing Link the best animated flick of the year.

"I am flabbergasted," said Chris Butler, the film's director, before adding that he was "genuinely shocked." Producer Arianne Sutner was just as surprised, and it's not hard to see why. After all, Missing Link was the only movie nominated in this category that wasn't part of a franchise with prior films. Still, no one can really say that the movie, which chronicles the journey of an endangered Sasquatch who sets sail with an English explorer to find his cousins, isn't deserving.

If you haven't had a chance to catch Missing Link (or if you simply missed it because of all the big Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks films that have come out in the past year), perhaps this win will inspire you to do so. Sure, it comes from an animation studio called Laika, which you may or may not have heard of before, but it's also voiced by some truly talented and well-known actors.

Mr. Link, the Sasquatch, is voiced by none other than Zach Galafianakis. And Sir Lionel Frost, who, according to Laika "considers himself to be the world's foremost investigator of myths and monsters," is voiced by Hugh Jackman. That's not all, though. Zoe Saldana, Emma Thompson and many other stars have also lent their voices to the Golden Globe-winning animated feature.

Are you convinced that you need to see Missing Link yet? Yeah, we thought so. But if for whatever reason you need more convincing, just remember that Missing Link won the award over The Lion King and Frozen 2, which are the top two highest-grossing animated films ever.