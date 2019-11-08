Frozen 2 Reactions Call It 'Inspiring' And 'Darker' Than Its Predecessor

Walt Disney Animation Studios

For many Disney fans up until now, deciding whether they should go "Into the Unknown" and watch Frozen 2 may have been a difficult decision.

Now that legions of critics have headed out to early screenings to share their impressions with the world, it seems as though it's going to be an adventure that's absolutely worth taking. Film reviewers are buzzing about Frozen 2's potential, calling it "mature," "moving," and "dark." There's even talk of it overshadowing the original – a tough feat, when the first movie spawned "Let It Go," after all.

But it certainly seems to have warmed critics' hearts in a big way, at least from the first round of reactions from those who have seen the movie. Here's what everyone had to say so far in early reactions on social media.

Awards Circuit's Clayton Davis was thrilled about the movie's acknowledgment that its fanbase has "grown over the last 6 years."

Critic Drew Taylor called the film "darker, more complex, and more emotionally mature" than the first movie and praised its "gorgeous animation."

Atom Tickets' Alisha Grauso called the movie "breathtakingly beautiful," admitting that she cried "at least 3 times."

Mashable's Angie Han noted that the sequel seemed to exist "primarily" because of the demand for one but praised its new "earworm-y" "Into the Unknown."

Uproxx's Mike Ryan praised the movie for forgoing the traditional villain path.

Business Insider's Jason Guerrasio called the film a "worthy sequel" and again praised its addictive new hit "Into the Unknown."

The DisInsider's Skyler Shuler came right out and said the movie is actually "better than its predecessor."

Francis Dominic went the extra mile and called the movie "the perfect sequel."

So far, from this early crop of reactions, it sounds like the latest adventure in the Frozen universe is well worth making some time for. Mark your calendar and get those tickets, because it's headed into theaters on November 22.