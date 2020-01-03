Don't Worry, Those Disney+ Movies That Disappeared Are Coming Back

Getty Images

The recently-launched Disney+ is a haven for Disney fans around the globe. In addition to a mostly-complete catalogue of some of the House of Mouse's greatest hits, it also features a wide selection of TV shows and specials to take in. There's almost too much to choose from, but that's a good problem to have.

Recently, however, a series of titles were removed from the service that had subscribers up in arms. Movies like Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides seemingly disappeared out of nowhere. Additional titles like Dr. Dolittle and The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration were pulled down as well.

This content removal apparently flew in the face of Disney representatives previously insisting that the service would be avoiding the dreaded content rotation that its rivals, like Netflix and Hulu, participate in regularly. That isn't the case here, but many fans are still frustrated over movie faves unceremoniously being yanked from the platform like they were.

Fortunately, all of the movies previously removed from Disney+ will be making their way back, eventually. According to Gizmodo, a Disney+ spokesperson confirmed that their removal was simply due to legacy licensing issues. Essentially, the license deals will need to expire before some of your favorite movies end up returning. As far as how long that may be, that's anyone's guess.

In the meantime, Your best bet may be to purchase the Disney movies you love the most and want to watch over and over again, as there doesn't seem to be any sort of advance notice that customers will receive about content removal due to licensing issues. Having a hard copy is probably the best solution here, or downloading a paid version to your favorite device.