Disney+ Is Finally Here, And The Internet Is Already Losing It

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Disney fans, the day has finally come. It's the official launch of Disney+.

The all-in-one streaming service that wants to be your one-stop-shop for everything Disney has arrived. And while it was plagued temporarily by some loading issues with some unable to log into their accounts, that issue soon passed, and Disney+ was unleashed upon the world.

Virtually any Disney movie or TV show you could ever want is loaded into the Netflix-like interface. Want to dial up a classic animated movie and give it a watch? Aladdin, The Lion King, and more favorites are here. Want to travel back in time and watch Fi and her mom solve supernatural mysteries in So Weird? That's here too. Star Wars fans can also check out the new series The Mandalorian, a decidedly grittier trip through the universe, which just debuted with Disney+ as well.

Basically, the service has been delighting viewers as they log in for the first time and bask in the Disney-flavored goodness. People have since taken to Twitter to express their happiness and jubilation over all of the content packed into one place, as well as their intentions to basically stay at home and become hermits while scrolling through their favorite Disney content. It's hard not to get sucked in, admittedly.

Here are some of the most hilarious reactions to the platform's debut today, as users take to Twitter and shout their excitement from the rooftops.

It's been a veritable roller coaster of emotions for many, who can't believe the bountiful spread in front of them. You can join them too, if you wish. After a rocky morning debut, it looks like the service has calmed down considerably. Have you been dreaming of a way to watch your favorite Disney movies ever at the drop of a hat? Well, the dream has finally become real.