Everything We Know So Far About Harry Styles's Fine Line Era

Harry Styles's Fine Line era is upon us, folks, and if you have questions about what you can expect from the singer's sophomore album, well, you're certainly not alone. Ever since Styles dropped his dreamy new single "Lights Up" back in October, the fandom has been flooding his mentions with questions about his upcoming album, the tracklist, potential tour dates, and how and when they can purchase tickets to see him perform life.
Fortunately, more and more details about what we can expect from Styles's next era are slowly revealing themselves. On Monday (November 4), for example, the singer took to social media to officially announce the title and release date of his upcoming LP. And, good news! Fine Line will be here before you know it.
Of course, we don't have all the answers about Styles's next release. Not yet, anyway. But we have been scanning Twitter non-stop over the past few days for any possible clues about this next chapter of his career. Here are all of your burning questions about the Fine Line era, answered. You can thank us later!
-
When does the album come out?
ICYMI, Christmas is coming early this year. On Monday, Styles took to social media to announce the title of his upcoming album along with its release date. Lucky for us, we won't have to wait long at all. Per the official announcement, Fine Line will drop on December 13, so add it to your holiday wish lists now.
-
Is Fine Line available to preorder?
YES! Styles hopped on social media to confirm that Fine Line is available to preorder as of November 5. But what's the benefit of preordering when you can just purchase the album as soon as it comes out? Well, preordering the album will provide you with a presale code to a really awesome event. Intrigued yet? Just wait...
-
Does he have any live shows planned?
Good news, Harries! Styles has one (yes, one) live show planned so far, and it seriously sounds like a can't-miss event. The "Lights Up" crooner took to social media this week to announce that he'll be celebrating the release of Fine Line with a show at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on December 13. Want a presale code so you can snag tickets to the show? All you have to do is preorder the album and you're golden.
-
What about a tour?
Styles hasn't announced a tour quite yet, but that certainly doesn't mean he hasn't hinted at one. In a recent interview with Capital FM, the singer let it slip that he'll most likely be heading out on tour in 2020. "They shoot for so long," he said when asked why he turned down the role of Prince Eric in the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. "I want to tour next year, maybe, potentially... haven't announced that yet."
-
What will Fine Line sound like?
In his Rolling Stone cover story from September, Styles gave a one-sentence overview of what we can expect the songs to tackle: "It's all about having sex and feeling sad." And if that interview was any indication, the remainder of the album will likely be just as psychedelic. "We'd do mushrooms, lie down on the grass, and listen to Paul McCartney's Ram in the sunshine," he said of his creative process. "This is where I was standing when we were doing mushrooms and I bit off the tip of my tongue. So I was trying to sing with all this blood gushing out of my mouth. So many fond memories, this place."
-
Besides "Lights Up," has Harry revealed any other song titles?
The short answer is no. Styles has not explicitly revealed any additional song titles. However, he did hint at a probable title on October 22, when he tweeted, "Kiwi walked so Watermelon Sugar could run." Since the pepped-up rocker "Kiwi" was a fan favorite from his self-titled album, this tweet seems like a major hint that a perhaps somehow more rollicking song called "Watermelon Sugar" could potentially be even better.
-
What is Harry's favorite song off the album?
OK, so we know we said we don't know any of the other song titles. But still, Harry managed to let us know that, yes, he does have a favorite track from Fine Line. Without revealing the title of the song, he tweeted several asterisks in place of letters. We'd try decoding it, but let's be real: He didn't give us a whole lot to work with.
-
Can we expect any collaborations?
Unfortunately, there's been no word yet on whether or not Fine Line will include any collaborations. But don't worry, that hasn't stopped Twitter from speculating. So far, fans have mustered up theories involving everyone from Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande to Kacey Musgraves and Lana Del Rey. And yes, we want them all.
-
How many tracks?
Since the album announcement, Twitter has been inundated with theories regarding how many tracks will be included on Styles's upcoming LP. When he tweeted "863," many fans added those three numbers together and took it to mean that the album will include 17 tracks. Alas, that theory has since been debunked. A quick visit to Apple Music reveals that the album has a grand total of 12 tracks — two of which are over six minutes long!
When can we hear another single?
Harry hasn't teased a new single drop just yet, but he is scheduled to pull double duty on Saturday Night Live on November 16 as both the host and the musical guest. Performers typically do two songs, so it seems safe to assume we'll hear "Lights Up" and... another new one. Here's hoping!