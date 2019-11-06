Everything We Know So Far About Harry Styles's Fine Line Era

(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Sony Music)

Harry Styles's Fine Line era is upon us, folks, and if you have questions about what you can expect from the singer's sophomore album, well, you're certainly not alone. Ever since Styles dropped his dreamy new single "Lights Up" back in October, the fandom has been flooding his mentions with questions about his upcoming album, the tracklist, potential tour dates, and how and when they can purchase tickets to see him perform life.

Fortunately, more and more details about what we can expect from Styles's next era are slowly revealing themselves. On Monday (November 4), for example, the singer took to social media to officially announce the title and release date of his upcoming LP. And, good news! Fine Line will be here before you know it.

Of course, we don't have all the answers about Styles's next release. Not yet, anyway. But we have been scanning Twitter non-stop over the past few days for any possible clues about this next chapter of his career. Here are all of your burning questions about the Fine Line era, answered. You can thank us later!